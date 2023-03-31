Young street racer says witnessing horrific crash in Pontiac doesn't end desire to race

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Sheriff says as a 19-year old Waterford Township man in a Ford Focus and an 18-year-old Jackson man in a Nissan 350Z street raced, they crashed into a 24-year-old Saint Clair Shores man doing donuts in a stolen Dodge Challenger.

“The driver was saying how sorry he was. And we were just trying to reassure him it was going to be okay. We didn’t think this would happen. This type of situation doesn’t happen,” said Liam Gallagher, a witness.

Gallagher, of Bloomfield Hills, shared pictures and video of the scene he witnessed after the crash. It happened in the intersection of East South Boulevard at Centerpoint Parkway in Pontiac.

He says he came to Pontiac for a street race, but says drivers canceled that race due to rain. He soon realized he knew the people hurt in the spontaneous race that followed.

“The guy in the Challenger, I have raced him here before,” he said.

The Oakland County Sheriff says the two people taken to the hospital are in stable condition. A third person injured, ejected from the Challenger, is fighting for his life.

Gallagher says he is in shock, but at this moment he still wants to race again.

“If you are going to race, like this, go to a parking lot. Go to a completely open highway,” said Gallagher.

While young racers may brainstorm ways to continue illegal street racing, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard says just stop.

“The street is not the place to test the capability of yourself or a car. It is dangerous and can kill people,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

“I hope we are able to participate in these reckless activities, but with boundaries,” said Gallagher.

“It is dangerous wherever they are and we will have extra patrols to crack down,” said Sheriff Bouchard.

