Your guide to Record Store Day 2022 in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Ever since 2007, Vinyl lovers have come together and celebrated new special releases on Record Store Day. The past two years, RSD has spread out the releases due to COVID-19, but this year the event returns to what it used to be traditionally and will be held on April 23.

From Alice in Chains to Wallows and everything in between, the list covers many genres. You can check out the complete list at www.recordstoreday.com.

Here are local record stores participating in RSD this year:



Peoples Records

Detroit

Third Man Records

Detroit

Detroit Threads

Hamtramck

Rock of Ages

Garden City

Dearborn Music

Dearborn & Farmington

Street Corner Music

Oak Park

Found Sound

Ferndale

Rock City Music Company

Livonia

SOLO Records

Royal Oak

Wazoo Records

Ann Arbor

Encore Records

Ann Arbor

Weirdsville Records

Mount Clemens

Melodies & Memories

Eastpointe

Village Vinyl

Warren



According to the Record Store Day website, not all participating stores will carry all releases. They request you check with a participating store directly if you are looking for a specific title.

