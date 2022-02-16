Watch
News

Actions

Your guide to Record Store Day 2022 in metro Detroit

RSD will take place on April 23
items.[0].image.alt
Matt Cardy
<p>BRISTOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: A record record is played in Wanted Records in St Nicholas Market on October 14, 2015 in Bristol, England. Although sales of vinyl records declined dramatically with the introduction of digital formats such as CDs and downloads it is now seen as a premium product and sales this year in the UK of newly pressed LP records on vinyl are expected to top 2million double what they were in 2014. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)</p>
Metro Detroit stores celebrate 10th anniversary of Record Store Day
Posted at 6:30 PM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 18:31:35-05

(WXYZ) — Ever since 2007, Vinyl lovers have come together and celebrated new special releases on Record Store Day. The past two years, RSD has spread out the releases due to COVID-19, but this year the event returns to what it used to be traditionally and will be held on April 23.

From Alice in Chains to Wallows and everything in between, the list covers many genres. You can check out the complete list at www.recordstoreday.com.

RELATED: Pine Knob returns as DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to original name

Here are local record stores participating in RSD this year:

  • Peoples Records
    • Detroit
  • Third Man Records
    • Detroit
  • Detroit Threads
    • Hamtramck
  • Rock of Ages
    • Garden City
  • Dearborn Music
    • Dearborn & Farmington
  • Street Corner Music
    • Oak Park
  • Found Sound
    • Ferndale
  • Rock City Music Company
    • Livonia
  • SOLO Records
    • Royal Oak
  • Wazoo Records
    • Ann Arbor
  • Encore Records
    • Ann Arbor
  • Weirdsville Records
    • Mount Clemens
  • Melodies & Memories
    • Eastpointe
  • Village Vinyl
    • Warren

According to the Record Store Day website, not all participating stores will carry all releases. They request you check with a participating store directly if you are looking for a specific title.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tracking Thursday's winter storm!