Your guide to Record Store Day 2022 in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Ever since 2007, Vinyl lovers have come together and celebrated new special releases on Record Store Day. The past two years, RSD has spread out the releases due to COVID-19, but this year the event returns to what it used to be traditionally and will be held on April 23.
From Alice in Chains to Wallows and everything in between, the list covers many genres. You can check out the complete list at www.recordstoreday.com.
Here are local record stores participating in RSD this year:
- Peoples Records
- Detroit
- Third Man Records
- Detroit
- Detroit Threads
- Hamtramck
- Rock of Ages
- Garden City
- Dearborn Music
- Dearborn & Farmington
- Street Corner Music
- Oak Park
- Found Sound
- Ferndale
- Rock City Music Company
- Livonia
- SOLO Records
- Royal Oak
- Wazoo Records
- Ann Arbor
- Encore Records
- Ann Arbor
- Weirdsville Records
- Mount Clemens
- Melodies & Memories
- Eastpointe
- Village Vinyl
- Warren
According to the Record Store Day website, not all participating stores will carry all releases. They request you check with a participating store directly if you are looking for a specific title.