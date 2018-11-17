WATCH: Light up the Season at the 2018 Detroit tree lighting ceremony

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The holiday season in Detroit kicks off Friday at Campus Martius Park, when the city’s Christmas tree lights up for the first time this year.

WXYZ will broadcast complete coverage of the event during a live special, “Light Up the Season,” from 7-8 p.m. on Channel 7 and on Facebook.

This is the 15th consecutive year for the Downtown Detroit Partnership’s annual tree lighting ceremony. The centerpiece of this year’s event is a Michigan-grown, 60-foot Norwegian Spruce that will be decked out with more than 19,000 multi-colored lights and ornaments.

The tree lighting is expected to draw more than 40,000 people to the area surrounding Campus Martius Park, Detroit’s meeting place.

But if you plan to head down and experience the festivities live, here’s what you’ll need to know:

Weather

Temperatures will hold steady in the low 40s tonight, but rain is expected around 11 p.m. Let’s hope it holds off long enough… For your full forecast, click here.

Music

The show will include musical performances from 12-time Grammy Award-winner CeCe Winans as well as performances from Ben Sharkey and the Woodward Horns.

Ice Rink:

Olympic ice skating bronze medalists Maia and Alex Shibutani will be performing on the Campus Martius rink during the ceremony.

You can also skate beginning at 9 p.m. after the tree has been lit.

Click here for skating prices.

Beacon Park

Every fifteen minutes, free shuttles will run between Campus Martius Park and expanded tree lighting programming at Beacon Park, where there will also be festivities.

Detroit Holiday markets

Pop-up holiday markets, featuring 30 vendors who will be selling holiday gifts ranging from clothing to cards and everything in between. Vendors will be located at 1001 Woodward, Capitol Park and Cadillac Square.

Parking :

Parking downtown tonight may be hard. Prepare for street closures. Click here for a parking map.