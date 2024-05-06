YOUR PHOTOS: Celebrating educators for Teacher Appreciation Week!

Share Facebook

"This is my daughter's favorite teacher Ms. Smith at UPAD elementary. She goes above and beyond for her students even though my daughter is no longer in her class and moved up a grade level . She loves them scholars like her own. We love you Ms. Smith.Happy teacher appreciation week." TaShima Sherman

"The incredible teaching staff at University Hills Elementary School in Rochester Hills." Leaona So



"This is my daughter, Caroline with her three teacher advisers for her Senior Capstone paper and presentation. From left to right, Mr. Maul, Mr. Peterson, and Mr. Nguyen at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy in Clarkston. She started a year ago and presented it last week on Regenerative Agriculture and Permaculture for a solution to Food Sustainability. Each teacher helped with their area of expertise. The personal attention that Caroline has received from Everest teachers is second to none!" Karen Thornton Beggs



"This is myself and my 7th/8th grade special education teacher ... I have known this lady for many years. She not only was my teacher but now she was my coworker and friend. I had a learning disability and she always made ... sure that I was taken care of and I had the best education possible. She always made sure that, I was set up for success. She helped me with even issues in my own personal life. She took it upon herself to always make sure that if I needed anything was taken care of. When I became a coworker, she made sure that I was going to be set up for success as well. She always showed me every avenue possible so that I could learn in the best possible environment. She would go to bat for me to make sure that I was given every accommodation that I needed for either test or for any other type of learning environment. She simply was the best always put her students first she treated me just like one of her own children." Sarah Ackerman

"For teacher appreciation week I just wanted to recognize my son's first grade teacher, Carol Rinehart at Springfield Christian academy where she has been working for over 25 years!Our son has a neurological condition called Apraxia which effects his speech and reading, writing and spelling, and she has gone above and beyond to work with him, keep him included in the social aspect of school, and to communicate with me DAILY how he’s progressing and what I can help with. She comes out of her own pocket to plan special days, give special treats, and to encourage our kids to have FUN at school! She’s one of the most wonderful and selfless women I’ve ever met and on top of that she loves Jesus with her whole hear and teaches our kids about Jesus every day!I feel so blessed she is teaching my son this year, and will have my daughter in 2 more years if I’m lucky!!" Kate Bernhardt



"Good morning..I am reaching out for Teacher Appreciation week..These 4 Teacher's at Holly High School are what dedication and going above and beyond for their student's is all about..Mrs. Clawson, Ms. Spickard, Mrs. Martin and Ms. Teregan..These Woman work in Special Education and and also in the H & H Manufacturing business for the student's. Mrs. Clawson makes and designs the TShirts, Sweatshirts, etc at the school and Teaches all the student's how to run a business in the school giving them tools, instruction and provides them skills for when they go for jobs in the near future..Ms. Spickard runs the H&H Manufacturing business at the school whereas the business offers coffee sales in the morning, and orders for Birthday decorations and special occasions at the school for students..She is also the Cognitive Impaired Dept Teacher..She is dedicated, loving, fully supporting always goes above and beyond for her student's and parent's..She is always there for families in time of need. Mrs. Martin is the Life Skills Teacher and is amazing in Teaching those everything from daily hygiene, laundry skills, cooking and out in the community skills with budgeting and shopping..Mrs. Martin has always put her student's progress and success first..Ms. Teregan is the Asd Dept Teacher and also handles as Case Manager for IEPs. In her Asd classroom she also has the Lift Student's whom partner up with those with Special Needs to support, assist and build friendships amongst the Neurodivergent and Neurotypical students..They bring inclusivity, supports and kindness every day..Not to mention Ms. Spickard, Mrs. Martin and Ms. Teregan wer the first Special Education Teacher's to Coach last year the first ever Unified Basketball Team..These 4 Teachers deserve appreciation..They have always gone above and beyond for their student's and even on their time off showed up to My Son's Miracle League Baseball game last summer to show support and love..I cannot tell you how lucky we are to have these Teacher's here at Holly High School..They are Amazing, hardworking and dedicated to the progress and success of their student's..They are the true meaning Of what a Teacher is and have proven it daily.." Marisa Springstead



