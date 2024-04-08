YOUR PHOTOS: Experiencing the solar eclipse

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Eclipse viewing Courtesy: Lindsay Obenour

Eclipse Courtesy: Kristy Piana Schena

Eclipse Courtesy: Kristy Piana Schena

Eclipse viewing Courtesy: Scotty Marvin

Eclipse viewing Courtesy: Lindsay Obenour

Eclipse viewing Courtesy: Gina Hardy

Eclipse: Castalia, Ohio Courtesy: Leroy Zagata

"My mom found an old notebook from when I was in elementary school, this was a journal entry! 30 years later on this gorgeous day, ready to watch from my backyard in Macomb! Hoping my 6 year old is making the same memories at school that I made at 8 years old!" Courtesy: Lauren Martinico

"My mom found an old notebook from when I was in elementary school, this was a journal entry! 30 years later on this gorgeous day, ready to watch from my backyard in Macomb! Hoping my 6 year old is making the same memories at school that I made at 8 years old!" Courtesy: Lauren Martinico

"My mom found an old notebook from when I was in elementary school, this was a journal entry! 30 years later on this gorgeous day, ready to watch from my backyard in Macomb! Hoping my 6 year old is making the same memories at school that I made at 8 years old!" Courtesy: Lauren Martinico

Prev 1 / Ad Next