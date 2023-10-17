Watch Now
YOUR PHOTOS: Halloween decorations in metro Detroit

It's the spooky season and it's time to enjoy everyone's Halloween decorations in metro Detroit. Send us your photos via DM on Facebook.

Garden City.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Bostick Family Light Show, Garden City Trenton 1.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Christina Gonzalez, Trenton 
 fowlerville2.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Mike and Jennifer Zanin, Fowlerville
 warren2.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Melissa Bagnowski Bayer, Warren
 fowlerville1.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Mike and Jennifer Zanin, Fowlerville
 warren1.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Melissa Bagnowski Bayer, Warren
 taylor.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Gabby Rogers, Taylor
 canton.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Jessica Volpe, Canton
 wyandotte.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Scott Young, Wyandotte trenton 2.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Christina Gonzalez, Trenton 
 garden city2.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Bostick Family Light Show, Garden City new boston.jpeg Photo by: Halloween decorations: Julia Rogers Mink, New Boston

Halloween decorations: Bostick Family Light Show, Garden City
Halloween decorations: Christina Gonzalez, Trenton 
Halloween decorations: Mike and Jennifer Zanin, Fowlerville
Halloween decorations: Melissa Bagnowski Bayer, Warren
Halloween decorations: Mike and Jennifer Zanin, Fowlerville
Halloween decorations: Melissa Bagnowski Bayer, Warren
Halloween decorations: Gabby Rogers, Taylor
Halloween decorations: Jessica Volpe, Canton
Halloween decorations: Scott Young, Wyandotte
Halloween decorations: Christina Gonzalez, Trenton 
Halloween decorations: Bostick Family Light Show, Garden City
Halloween decorations: Julia Rogers Mink, New Boston
