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YOUR PHOTOS: Wildfire smoke impacts Michigan

Smoke from wildfires near the Minnesota-Ontario border in Northern Ontario has moved into Michigan and other parts of the country.

Ken Puwal. Southern St. Clair County. Columbus Twp..jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Ken Puwal. Southern St. Clair County. Stacey Yax Marysville, MI.jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Stacey Yax, Marysville Brian Barker Orion Twp Canadian Wildfire Smoke.jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Brian Barker, Orion Twp Shelly Battershell, Bellaire, MI.jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Shelly Battershell, Bellaire Nancy Mistretta-Werle Riverview .jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Nancy Mistretta-Werle, Riverview Charley Tines. Oxford Mi.jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Charley Tines, Oxford Long Lake in Alpena, Mi Patricia Halleck .jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Long Lake in Alpena, Patricia Halleck Ypsilanti Twp Ray Phillips.jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Ypsilanti Twp, Ray Phillips La Keisha Butler Wildfire at the Aretha.jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: La Keisha Butler Samantha Kidd from Silverwood, Michigan.jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Samantha Kidd from Silverwood Lauren Martinico Northbound 75 on the way to Higgins lake .jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Lauren Martinico, Northbound 75 on the way to Higgins Lake Anelle Brazelton Backyard in Lapeer.jpeg Wildfire smokePhoto by: Anelle Brazelton, Lapeer Image (6).jpeg Photo by: WXYZ

YOUR PHOTOS: Wildfire smoke impacts Michigan

close-gallery
  • Ken Puwal. Southern St. Clair County. Columbus Twp..jpeg
  • Stacey Yax Marysville, MI.jpeg
  • Brian Barker Orion Twp Canadian Wildfire Smoke.jpeg
  • Shelly Battershell, Bellaire, MI.jpeg
  • Nancy Mistretta-Werle Riverview .jpeg
  • Charley Tines. Oxford Mi.jpeg
  • Long Lake in Alpena, Mi Patricia Halleck .jpeg
  • Ypsilanti Twp Ray Phillips.jpeg
  • La Keisha Butler Wildfire at the Aretha.jpeg
  • Samantha Kidd from Silverwood, Michigan.jpeg
  • Lauren Martinico Northbound 75 on the way to Higgins lake .jpeg
  • Anelle Brazelton Backyard in Lapeer.jpeg
  • Image (6).jpeg

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Wildfire smokeKen Puwal. Southern St. Clair County.
Wildfire smokeStacey Yax, Marysville
Wildfire smokeBrian Barker, Orion Twp
Wildfire smokeShelly Battershell, Bellaire
Wildfire smokeNancy Mistretta-Werle, Riverview
Wildfire smokeCharley Tines, Oxford
Wildfire smokeLong Lake in Alpena, Patricia Halleck
Wildfire smokeYpsilanti Twp, Ray Phillips
Wildfire smokeLa Keisha Butler
Wildfire smokeSamantha Kidd from Silverwood
Wildfire smokeLauren Martinico, Northbound 75 on the way to Higgins Lake
Wildfire smokeAnelle Brazelton, Lapeer
WXYZ
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