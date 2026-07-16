YOUR PHOTOS: Wildfire smoke impacts Michigan
Smoke from wildfires near the Minnesota-Ontario border in Northern Ontario has moved into Michigan and other parts of the country.
Wildfire smokePhoto by: Ken Puwal. Southern St. Clair County. Wildfire smokePhoto by: Stacey Yax, Marysville Wildfire smokePhoto by: Brian Barker, Orion Twp Wildfire smokePhoto by: Shelly Battershell, Bellaire Wildfire smokePhoto by: Nancy Mistretta-Werle, Riverview Wildfire smokePhoto by: Charley Tines, Oxford Wildfire smokePhoto by: Long Lake in Alpena, Patricia Halleck Wildfire smokePhoto by: Ypsilanti Twp, Ray Phillips Wildfire smokePhoto by: La Keisha Butler Wildfire smokePhoto by: Samantha Kidd from Silverwood Wildfire smokePhoto by: Lauren Martinico, Northbound 75 on the way to Higgins Lake Wildfire smokePhoto by: Anelle Brazelton, Lapeer Photo by: WXYZ