YouTube creators will have to disclose use of AI in videos or risk suspension

Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 10:36:56-05

The Associated Press (AP) — YouTube is rolling out new rules for AI content, including requiring creators to reveal whether they've used generative artificial intelligence to make realistic looking videos.

In a company blog post Tuesday outlining a number of AI-related policy updates, YouTube said creators that don't disclose whether they've used AI tools to make "altered or synthetic" videos face penalties.

They include having their content removed or being suspended from the platform's revenue sharing program.

The restrictions expand on rules that Google unveiled in September on use of AI in political ads on YouTube and other Google platforms.

