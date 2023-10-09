YouTuber sues MI city, alleges police took equipment during predator sting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A YouTuber who specializes in catching sexual predators is suing the city of Wyoming alleging police seized his equipment in the middle of a sting.

According to the lawsuit, Kazier Kinsley — known online as Omma — rented a motel room in Wyoming with some friends on June 1. While there, he had a camera, laptop, microphone and a pair of GoPros.

The reported value of Kinsley’s equipment amounts to roughly $5,500.

An hour and a half after Kinsley’s arrival at the motel, a suspected predator whom Kinsley met online showed up thinking he was meeting up with a minor, documents explain. Kinsley instructed this person to bring a pizza so that he might be identified from a distance. One of Kinsley’s friends called police once the man was spotted.

Minutes later, police arrived and took Kinsley’s equipment without a warrant and without arresting the suspected predator, the lawsuit alleges.

In the time since the incident, documents say Kinsley repeatedly contacted the city and has yet to receive a response.

Kinsley is now suing the city for unlawful search and seizure, demanding compensation for injuries, lost revenue, attorney fees and other damages.

