Ypsilanti Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) - 10:25 a.m.
The Ypsilanti Community School district says that all students and staff evacuated from Ypsilanti Community Middle School are safe on busses right now.
The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is conducting a sweep of the building after a bomb threat was made on Monday morning.
The district is waiting to get the all-clear from the sheriff's office before moving students back inside.
They say that parents are not able to pick up students at this time.
9:52 a.m.
Students at Ypsilanti Middle School have been evacuated after a bomb threat, the district tells 7 Action News.
According to the district, the threat came down on Monday morning and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is taking over the matter.
Chopper 7 will head to the scene shortly. Stay with WXYZ and WXYZ.com for updates to this breaking story.
