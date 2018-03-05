Ypsilanti Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) - 10:25 a.m.

The Ypsilanti Community School district says that all students and staff evacuated from Ypsilanti Community Middle School are safe on busses right now.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is conducting a sweep of the building after a bomb threat was made on Monday morning.

The district is waiting to get the all-clear from the sheriff's office before moving students back inside.

They say that parents are not able to pick up students at this time.

9:52 a.m.

Students at Ypsilanti Middle School have been evacuated after a bomb threat, the district tells 7 Action News.

According to the district, the threat came down on Monday morning and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is taking over the matter.

According to the district, the threat came down on Monday morning and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office is taking over the matter.