Ypsilanti police asking for public's help to locate missing 25 y.o.

(WXYZ) — Ypsilanti police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 25-year-old man.

Police say Marquise Devron Burns was last seen on March 9 in the downtown area of Ypsilanti, but has not been seen or heard from since.

Family told police it is very unusual for him to not have been in communication with them.

Burns is described as 6’3”, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police at 734-325-0566 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.