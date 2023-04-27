Ypsilanti high school choir out of $700, says videographer stopped responding

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Ypsilanti Community High School choir is out $700 after paying a videographer to make a film out of their concerts.

The choir director, Crystal Harding, says the man simply stopped answering their calls after they paid him up front.

Harding says the video wasn't just for memories; they needed it to apply for a grant. She says the school is severely underfunded and the facilities are run down, so the money would make all the difference.

The Ypsilanti Community High School choir doesn't dance around tough issues, they sing their truth.

"That performance meant a lot to me. It's very special you know. It sent a message out, a message everyone needs to hear," said Jada Hickonbottom, who sings in the choir.

This particular concert Hickonbottom is referring to was in honor of Black History Month.

In the songs, students talk about attending a poor, under-resourced school. They also mention feeling like their skin color and where they come from keep them from being successful.

"We don't even have a sound system in our auditorium. It is very difficult for us to perform in our auditorium and it's not fair just because these kids are stuck — here," Harding said.

Harding hired a videographer to capture these performances and turn them into a film. Students helped raise $700 to pay a company called IDefine Progress.

She says the owner even interviewed students and promised to make a documentary as well.

"He sent the preview video, which was like six to eight minutes long that just had snippets of the concert and I said, 'Well, this is really good. Can't wait to see the rest of it," Harding said.

Harding says she hasn't heard from the owner since late March and he didn't honor the contract.

7 Action News reached him via Instagram and he claims the video is completed and "he will handle it accordingly."

"We get lied to a lot, so it's a thing where we do hope for things but when they don't happen, we kind of just give up on it," said Alisha Cooper, who sings in the choir.

Harding is sick of people letting her students down. She says they deserve better.

"I'm so proud of them and I wanted so badly for them to have this memento of their hard work. We just want the video. We aren't trying to destroy anybody, just give us the video. I know you have the footage — just give us what we paid for," Harding said.

Harding says as of Wednesday night, she hasn't heard from the owner of the company.

In the last message the owner sent us, he denied all accusations and reiteration that "it would be handled accordingly."

