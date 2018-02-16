Ypsilanti students taken to see 'Black Panther'

5:07 PM, Feb 16, 2018

A group of students was taken to see the Black Panther movie that opened today.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - The movie "Black Panther" hits theaters today.

A group of students in Ypsilanti got to watch the movie.

"I was really excited about a movie coming out about a black super hero and then when I found out that my school was actually getting tickets to go, I was very excited," said high schooler Melvin Lilly.

One hundred Ypsilanti high school students were treated to the movie after a group called Hero Nation posted a fundraising link hoping to raise money.

Jermaine Dickerson of Hero Nation explained, "We set it for $3,000 and within a couple of hours, we raise $3,500, and it kept going and going until we reached about $10,000 in a week. It blew our expectations out of the water."

Many of these students may not have gotten the chance to see the film, but this is more than a day at the theater.

Senior Jailen Rutledge explained, "This is an amazing experience that Jermaine has gave our school."

Black Panther has a predominantly African-American cast.

Dickerson says it's important for the kids to have a superhero to look up to.

"Help someone discover that potential, that hero inside of them. Today, by them seeing themselves represented in Black Panther, you can go home satisfied with a smile on our face," he said.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top