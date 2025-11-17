Ypsilanti Township woman arrested after shooting person, barricading themselves in home

YPSILANTI TWP., Mich. (WXYZ) — A Ypsilanti Township woman has been arrested after shooting a person before barricading themselves in a home on Sunday morning, police tell us.

Watch footage from the scene from Sunday

Ypsilanti Township woman arrested after shooting person, barricadeding themselves in home

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a home in the 6100 block of Eagle Trace Drive for the shooting around 10 a.m.

Police say that the woman, 36, retreated inside their home after the shooting and refused to come outside.

Negotiations with the suspect lasted over four and a half hours before she peacefully surrended and was taken into custody.

The person shot earlier that morning was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery.