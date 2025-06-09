Yuengling announces they're coming to Michigan in August

(WXYZ) — Michigan beer lovers will soon be able to get one of their most requested brands in our state.

Yuengling announced today on Facebook that they will be coming to Michigan in August.

According to the Facebook post, Yuengling will launch in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, and surrounding areas. The company says to the rest of the state, "we see you, we hear you. We’re just getting started." But it's not clear when the brand will be available statewide.

The post reads as follows:

MICHIGAN — ARE YOU READY?

You’ve been asking. You’ve been tagging. Even road-tripping across state lines. Now, we’re coming to you!



This August, we’re bringing the Oldest Brewery in America to the Great Lakes state — kicking it off with a limited launch in Detroit, Ann Arbor, Lansing, and surrounding areas. To the rest of Michigan — we see you, we hear you. We’re just getting started.



Let’s raise one together.

#YuenglingCameToMichigan

The Pottsville, Penn.-based company started in 1929 and is one of the largest breweries in the country by volume, producing more than 2.5 million barrels.

Yuengling & Son is best known for its traditional lager, “Black and Tan,” porter, Oktoberfest and several others.