Zach Bryan at Michigan Stadium: Everything you need to know

Zach Bryan is poised to make history this weekend as he performs the first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night.

The Grammy Award-winning musician will play the Big House with a stage in the center of the stadium, with several sections on the field, on top of the more than 100,000 seats in the stadium.

Watch below: Preparations underway for historic Zach Bryan concert at Michigan Stadium

Preparations underway for Zach Bryan concert at Michigan Stadium

It's expected that Bryan will set a U.S. attendance record for a concert, outside of a festival, on Saturday. If you're heading to the Big House, here's what you need to know.

Schedule of events



11 a.m. - U-M parking lots open

12 p.m. - AAGO parking lots open

2 p.m. - Pioneer parking lots open

4 p.m. - All dates/doors open

5 p.m. - Concert begins

At his previous concert at Notre Dame Stadium earlier this month, Bryan took the stage at 9:05 p.m., according to Setlist.fm.

Stadium policies

"Michigan Stadium has a strict NO BAGS policy -- no purses, clear bags, fanny packs, crossbody bags, etc., are allowed. Additionally, guests are not permitted to leave Michigan Stadium and return on the same ticket."

You can view a list of prohibited items here.

Concert seating and floor maps

University of MIchigan

Seating in sections 1-44 are encouraged to utilize gates 1, 2, 4, 7, 8 and 10. Floor seat holders are required to enter through the Northeast entrance of Crisler Center. After having your mobile ticket scanned, you will get a wristband that must be displayed to get on the floor.

"After receiving your wristband you will be directed to proceed to the concourse level of Michigan Stadium. Once on the concourse, you may proceed down any section to access the floor. Guests with ADA floor seats will enter the east side of Michigan Stadium through the Lloyd Carr tunnel where they will have mobile tickets scanned and receive wristbands."

Parking information

People are encouraged to pre-purchase parking as parking around the stadium is limited. No RVs are allowed for the event.

Openers for the show

John Mayer will be a special guest at the show, and there will also be music from Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Joshua Sloan.