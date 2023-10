One of the hottest names in music, Zach Bryan, is bringing his tour to Ford Field next summer. Bryan originally announced 'The Quittin Time Tour" without a stop in Detroit, but new dates were added.

Bryan will be joined by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Levi Turner when they play Ford field on June 20.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 20 at 10 a.m., and fans are encouraged to sign up for a presale on the Ford Field website.