Zach Bryan likely to break a record during concert at The Big House in September

(WXYZ) — Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan announced this week a massive concert at Michigan Stadium in September. Tickets went on sale Friday, and he thanked fans for selling it out.

Bryan, John Mayer and others will play The Big House on Saturday, Sept. 27 during a Michigan Football bye week.

Tickets from AXS showed that the stadium will be played in the round, with seating on all sides, plus on the field.

Bryan thanked fans on Instagram for selling out the stadium. However, AXS shows there are still premium seating and single seats available.

Last year, George Strait played Kyle Field at Texas A&M that had 110,905 fans at the stadium.

Michigan Stadium holds more than 107,000 people, and with seating on the field, it will likely break the all-time record for a ticketed concert.