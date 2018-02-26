Zeal Credit Union investigating ATM skimming scam at Allen Park branches

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) - Zeal Credit Union is investigating a suspected ATM skimming scam at its Allen Park locations.

The scam resulted in ATM fraud to some member accounts over the weekend. It is suspected that skimming devices may have been placed on the walk-up ATM at 7240 Park Ave. and drive-up ATM at 7532 Allen Rd.

Police have been notified and both ATMs are temporarily out of service while the incident is being investigated.

Zeal Credit Union members are requested to monitor their accounts and report any fraudulent activity to 800-321-8570, ext. 200.

Service will be restored and additional information will be provided as soon as the investigation is completed.