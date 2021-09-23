Zone 1 in Flat Rock cleared, most residents who evacuated can return home

(WXYZ) — Notices from the Wayne County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services say there is no longer a risk for the evacuation area of Flat Rock designated as Zone 1 following the gas spill at the Ford Plant, and that residents in the precautionary evacuation area of Zone 1 can return home with the exception of about 15 “potentially impacted homes.”

The WCLHD noted they would be reaching out specifically to those impacted residents.

Zone 1 is an area of Flat Rock bounded by I-75 to the east, Gibraltar Road to the north, Cahill Road to the west, and Woodruff Road to the South.

Anyone with questions regarding the gasoline release is encouraged to call 734-782-2455, extension 1105.

“I want to thank Flat Rock residents for their resilience throughout this difficult time,” said Wayne County Chief Operating Officer Genelle Allen in a press release. “Our goal throughout this process is to protect residents’ health and safety. I’m pleased that testing and analysis results allows us to recommend most Flat Rock residents can return home. Wayne County and MDHHS are working diligently to clear the remaining homes as soon as possible.”

“I’m pleased that Zone 1 residents now have assurance that the gas leak is not impacting the air quality in their homes,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan chief medical executive and MDHHS chief deputy director for health, in a press release. “MDHHS has been and remains committed to protecting the health of Flat Rock residents.”

Read the notices from the Wayne County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services below:

Zone 1 Clearance Notice From Wayne County Public Health by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Zone 1 Clearance Notice From Department of Health and Human Services by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd



