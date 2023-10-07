Northville farm raising funds to feed animals during off-season

From animals to corn mazes, folks can expect lots at the Maybury Farm in Northville. The 80-acre farm has been managed by Northville Community Foundation since 2002; the non-profit aims to create more awareness about farming.

"We want to teach people about agriculture, we want to teach about farming, we want to teach them about gardening," said Diana Wallace, Executive Director of Maybury Farm.

Wallace says since they are now gearing up for the off-season, which runs from the end of October to March, they need the community's help.

"We have no money coming in, so that's why we do fundraisers, and that's why we do the corn maze," said Wallace.

Since the farm doesn't receive any funding from the city or state, Diana says nearly all the amount raised goes towards caring for over 100 animals on the property, which are essential for the farm.

"Our feed bill from last year and vet care has gone up by 46.9%," said Wallace.

Due to inflation, Wallace says the prices for fertilizers, seeds, and more have increased.

"This year, hay is a big problem because we've had so much rain that most farmers, including us, haven't been able to get three cuts of hay bailed," said Wallace.

The goal is to raise $40,000 by selling items at the general store and for folks to try out various activities on the farm, just like Daniel Warsh and his daughter, Maya.

"I just want her to be exposed to the animals and be able to see this part of the community, it's a great resource we have over here," said Daniel.

And a few minutes in, Maya already had her favorite list of animals.

"The cows, chickens, and more cows and the dogs," said Maya.

The Feldmans also come out in support. Dad, Mathew, says he wants to continue building farm life memories with his kids.

"I used to go to farms when I was a kid, and just spending time with family always resonated with me," said Mathew.

Meanwhile, Wallace says that she wants to keep prices the same, and one way she can do that is if more folks come out and support the farm. For details and timings, head to https://www.mayburyfarm.org/

