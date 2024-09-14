Michaela DePrince, trailblazing ballerina in Beyonce's 'Lemonade,' dies at 29

Michaela Mabinty DePrince, a trailblazing ballerina from Sierra Leone who was featured in Beyonce's "Lemonade," has died at age 29, according to a post on her Instagram from her spokesperson.

No cause of death has been reported.

"Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us," the post stated. "She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places."

DePrince made history as the youngest principal dancer at the Dance Theatre of Harlem, according to the post. She also danced with the Dutch National Ballet and Boston Ballet.

She wrote a memoir titled "Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina," and a follow-up book, "Ballet Dreams," sharing her story

of resilience as an orphan in war-torn Sierra Leone adopted by a couple in the U.S. at a young age.

A biopic based on her memoir was set to be directed by Madonna, multiple outlets reported in 2018.

She rose to fame after starring in the documentary "First Position" in 2011, which followed her and other young ballet dancers. Later, she was featured in the "Freedom" portion of Beyonce's visual album, "Lemonade."

The post on her Instagram described her as a dedicated humanitarian who served as an Ambassador for War Child Holland and hosted her gala, Dare to Dream, dedicated to promoting the well-being and mental health of children living in war zones.

"Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her," her spokesperson stated.