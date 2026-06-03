Peabo Bryson, known for duets from Disney's 'Aladdin' and 'Beauty and the Beast,' has died at 75

Peabo Bryson, the two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer best known as the voice behind the Oscar-winning Disney film duets “Beauty and the Beast” with Regina Belle and “A Whole New World” with Celine Dion from “Aladdin," has died. He was 75.

His family said in a statement that Bryson died Tuesday, days after having a stroke.

“While our hearts are broken, we find comfort in knowing how deeply Peabo was loved and how many lives were touched by his voice and his generous spirit,” the family's statement said. “His legacy and music will live on for generations to come.”

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Born and raised in South Carolina, the singer, songwriter and balladeer launched his career with the group Moses Dillard and the Tex-Town Display in the 1970s. Shortly afterward, Atlanta label Bang Records signed him as a solo artist.

Bryson had a stroke in late May and was placed under medical care.

“At this time, the family requests privacy as they navigate this deeply personal moment together,” a statement from his representative read at the time. "The thoughts, prayers and love of friends and fans are welcomed and deeply appreciated.”

In 2019, Bryson made a full recovery after having a heart attack.