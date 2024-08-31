Rapper Fatman Scoop dies at 53 after suffering medical emergency during concert

Rapper and hype man Fatman Scoop died Friday night after reportedly suffering a medical emergency during a concert in Connecticut. He was 53.

His family confirmed his death in a post to his Instagram page on Saturday, stating, "It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop. Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life."

The rapper, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, was performing in Hampden, outside of New Haven, when he had a medical emergency on stage and was transported to a local hospital, according to the town's mayor.

"FatMan Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage," his family wrote in the Instagram post. "FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten."

While he had a solo career marked by the hit single "Be Faithful," he's better known for his collaborations on songs like Missy Elliott's "Lose Control" and Mariah Carey's "It's Like That."

He's also worked with artists like Janet Jackson, Whitney Houston, Pitbull and Skrillex.