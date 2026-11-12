Partridge Creek tree lighting returns with increased security following 2025 shooting

CLINTON TOWNSHIP( (WXYZ) — CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A beloved holiday tradition is returning to The Mall at Partridge Creek with heightened security nearly a year after gunfire sent people running for safety during the annual Christmas tree lighting.

The Clinton Township mall is kicking off the holiday season earlier than usual this year, holding its annual tree lighting just 11 days after Halloween and on Veterans Day.

Last year’s Nov. 23 celebration was overshadowed when a 17-year-old was shot multiple times. The victim survived, though his current condition is unknown.

Clinton Township Supervisor Paul Gieleghem described the shooting as an isolated incident and said additional security measures are in place for this year’s celebration.

“We’re talking triple layers of security, security at the store level, security at the mall level, and then of course Clinton Township’s police presence,” Gieleghem said.

Despite what happened last year, longtime attendees say they are looking forward to returning.

Eighteen-year-old London Gabin, who attends the mall’s tree lighting each year, said she is not concerned about attending this year.

“No, I don’t feel worried at all,” Gabin said. “I know this year we’re gonna have more security. It’s gonna be more secure. Hopefully this brings everyone together rather than go against each other.”

For Gabin, the annual event is about more than simply lighting the tree.

“I love hearing people sing, express themselves through music and arts,” she said.

The timing of this year’s celebration also gives the mall an opportunity to recognize veterans.

Mall Regional Field Marketing Manager Alex Drake said organizers wanted to extend the holiday season while incorporating Veterans Day into the event.

“With Macomb County being such a military family community, we wanted to celebrate our veterans,” Drake said. “So we have the Marine Toys for Tots here at every entrance collecting toys for military families in the area.”

The return of the celebration comes as the criminal cases connected to last year’s shooting continue to work their way through the courts.

In February, 17-year-olds King Payne and Christian Griffin were charged with one count each of assault with intent to murder. Griffin’s charge was later dismissed. Payne is scheduled to face a jury beginning May 4.

A third defendant, 18-year-old Terrence Brown, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to a felony and was sentenced last month.

Gieleghem said the township wants residents to feel comfortable continuing to gather at one of the community’s major destinations.

“We’re trying to make sure this continues to be a vibrant public space that people gather and enjoy time with family,” Gieleghem said.

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