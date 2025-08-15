Former Trump envoy Kurt Volker critiques summit with Putin: A win for Russia

Kurt Volker, who served as President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine negotiations, told Scripps News he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin could be trying to manipulate President Trump as the two leaders meet in Alaska.

The meeting comes as President Trump seeks to get Putin to agree to end hostilities with Ukraine. President Trump has said suggested that Ukraine would have to give up some of its territory to broker such a deal, however President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy says his nation would not agree to such a measure.

"He is showing up hoping that he can put pressure on President Trump or manipulate President Trump to get Trump to pressure Ukraine to surrender. So that's what Putin is doing, but he's given no indication about seriously ending the war," Volker said.

Although the discussions are intended to be focused on the war in Ukraine, Volker expects both sides to discuss economics, as well.

"I think President Trump is trying to indicate what would be possible if Russia ended the war and sanctions were lifted, then there could be a lot of good things," Volker said. "But I think Putin believes that Trump wants that more than Putin does. And so Putin is bringing along his economic people and dangling the prospect of riches, of access to Russia's oil and gas and minerals, and they've got vast natural resources. So he wants to get Trump interested in getting access to that as a way to try to get Trump more engaged, pushing Putin's agenda in achieving his war aims."

Volker, who is also a former U.S. ambassador to NATO under then-President George W. Bush, was critical of President Trump for hosting the summit on American soil. He noted that in over 100 countires, Putin would be subject to arrest as a warrant has been issued for war crimes Russia allegedly committed against Ukraine.

"It is a big win for Vladimir Putin," Volker said about the U.S. hosting the summit. "He is getting access to the U.S. president, is being received in the United States. He is being treated as a world statesman. He can't go to Europe, can't go to other places in the world, he would be subject to arrest. So this is a big win for him in terms of stature and reputation."

The meeting between Putin and President Trump is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET. Scripps News will have live coverage throughout the day.