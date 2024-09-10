LIVE FACT-CHECK: The Harris-Trump presidential debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are going head-to-head for the first time in the 90-minute "ABC News Presidential Debate."

Both candidates have agreed to a set of rules that includes muted microphones when it's not their turn to speak, and they also aren't allowed any pre-written notes or props onstage.

The "ABC News Presidential Debate Simulcast" is airing on Scripps News as a team of journalists monitors for claims that are false, misleading or require more context.

CLAIM: Harris said, "The majority of Americans believe in a woman's right to make decisions about her own body. And that is why every state where this issue has been on the ballot in red and blue states both, the people of America have voted for freedom."

FACTS: This is true. Seven states have had ballot measures about abortion rights following the Dobbs decision: California, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Vermont. Every vote has come out in favor of more access. There are about a dozen states that will have an abortion-related measure on their ballot this year.

CLAIM: Trump accused Harris of being a Marxist.

FACTS: Marxism refers to the school of thought inspired by Karl Marx’s analysis of capitalism. Communism and Marxism experts said Vice President Kamala Harris’ positions do not align with those philosophies. Harris is not against private home or business ownership, for example.

CLAIM: Trump said his administration saw virtually no inflation, while the Biden-Harris administration had the highest inflation perhaps in the history of the country.

FACTS: During the Trump administration, the average annual inflation rate hit a high of 2.4% in 2018 and a low of 1.2% in 2020, according to Federal Reserve Bank St. Louis' presentation of data from the World Bank. The lowest rates were part of major rises and falls during the pandemic.Rates under President Biden reached an annual average of 8% in 2022. They appear to be decreasing — as of July 2024, the annual inflation rate sat at 2.9%. (Note: The number for May is a snapshot compared to July of 2023, not a change in annual averages).The highest sustained, year-over-year U.S. inflation rates were recorded in the 1970s and early 1980s, when the price increase sometimes ranged from 12% to 15%. For one year — 1946, after the U.S. won World War II — the overall year-over-year inflation rate exceeded 18%.

CLAIM: Trump said he has nothing to do with Project 2025.

FACTS: Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign often conflates the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 agenda with Trump’s agenda. For example, on the Harris campaign’s “Issues” page, a subsection called “Trump’s Project 2025 Agenda” contrasts Harris’ stances with Project 2025 proposals or Trump’s own record.

But the Trump campaign has repeatedly distanced itself from Project 2025. His official platform, Agenda 47, has some overlap with the project as well as some key differences. In an official statement on July 30 , his campaign said, "President Trump’s campaign has been very clear for over a year that Project 2025 had nothing to do with the campaign, did not speak for the campaign, and should not be associated with the campaign or the President in any way."

However, in a recently released recording of Russell Vought, a Project 2025 author and the former director of Trump’s Office of Management and Budget, Vought told undercover reporters that Trump is "very supportive of what we do." He said Trump was only distancing himself because Democrats were making a bogeyman out of the document. The Trump campaign has since continued to reiterate that Trump has no connection to Project 2025.

For its part, the Heritage Foundation says it has written Project 2025 for "the next conservative administration," not explicitly for Trump.

CLAIM: Trump said, "We have millions of people pouring into our country from prisons and jails, mental institutions and insane asylums..."

FACTS: According to immigration policy experts who spoke to PolitiFact, there is no evidence that these people are being released from prisons or mental institutions. When prompted to support this statement, the Trump campaign has reportedly referenced a 2022 story on the conservative website Breitbart.com — allegedly based on an anonymous source and a secret government report — and to articles about the migration of Cubans to the U.S. in the 1980s.

CLAIM: Harris said, "Economists have said that that 'Trump's sales tax' would actually result for middle class families in about $4,000 more a year."

FACTS: Harris’ figure about how much Trump’s proposed tariff hike will cost families comes from an analysis by the Center for American Progress Action Fund. The CAP Action Fund went through the goods the U.S. Census says we're projected to import in 2025, then calculated what the tariff on them would be and divided that by the number of American households. That figure was then adjusted for government estimates on how much middle-income households spend overall relative to other consumers.

That said, the estimate is higher than those calculated by other research institutions and think tanks. The American Action Forum, a center-right think tank, has projected additional costs per household of $1,700 to $2,350 annually. And the Peterson Institute of International Economics, another Washington, D.C.-based think tank, projected that such tariffs would cost a middle-income household about $1,700 extra each year.

Additional reporting from our fact-checking partner PolitiFact.