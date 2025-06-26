Senators clash after intel briefing about US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities

Senate Democrats and Republicans emerged from an intelligence briefing Thursday with differing views on the success of U.S. strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

President Donald Trump has insisted the strikes “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities, despite a leaked preliminary intelligence report suggesting the program may have only been delayed by a few months.

“I do not think the president was telling the truth when he said this program was obliterated,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn. “Certainly, there was damage done, but there is still significant remaining capability.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., offered a contrasting assessment, calling the strikes a “major league setback” for Iran and claiming the country’s nuclear ambitions were delayed by years.

The Trump administration has worked aggressively to counter reports that downplay the strikes’ impact. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined the scope of the operation during a news conference Thursday morning. Later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also pushed back on the leaked intelligence assessment.

“I will add it was one of the most secretive and successful operations in United States history,” Leavitt said.

Trump also accused Democrats, without evidence, of leaking the report.

“They should be prosecuted,” he said.