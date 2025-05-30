President Donald Trump asked about a potential pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

President Donald Trump was asked on Friday if he was considering a potential pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs if he is found guilty in his ongoing federal criminal trial.

The 55-year-old music mogul has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering. The third week of his trial just wrapped up in New York City.

President Trump had once said while hosting his show "The Apprentice" that he and Combs were friends. There are numerous photos of them together over the years, long before he became president.

"He used to really like me a lot," said President Trump on Friday.

Debby Wong / Shutterstock.com Brian Grazer, Donald Trump, Brett Ratner, Melania Trump and Sean Combs (Diddy) attend the premiere of "Tower Heist" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on October 24, 2011 in New York City.

According to witness testimony during his trial, Combs liked to stay at the Trump International Hotel in New York City. But President Trump said he hasn't spoken to Combs in years, and that he thinks Combs distanced himself once President Trump got into politics.

"I know people have been thinking about it," President Trump told the press in the Oval Office. "I would certainly look at the facts. If I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me, it wouldn't have any impact on me."

The list of celebrities that President Trump has pardoned or commuted sentences for is ever-growing.

Just this week, President Trump pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were sentenced in 2022 on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

RELATED STORY | 'I have no shame': Todd Chrisley talks about future after receiving Trump pardon