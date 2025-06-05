Trump orders review of Biden’s use of autopen

President Donald Trump has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to review actions taken by former President Joe Biden, including whether Biden improperly relied on an autopen to sign key documents during his time in office.

A memo sent to Bondi and White House counsel instructs them to examine presidential policy documents for instances where the autopen may have been used and to investigate whether Biden’s staff withheld information about his mental and physical health.

Biden responded to the review in a statement Wednesday, defending the legitimacy of his actions while in office.

“Let me be clear: I made the decisions during my presidency. I made the decisions about the pardons, executive orders, legislation, and proclamations,” Biden said. “Any suggestion that I didn’t is ridiculous and false.”

He called the review a political distraction.

"This is nothing more than a distraction by Donald Trump and Congressional Republicans who are working to push disastrous legislation that would cut essential programs like Medicaid and raise costs on American families, all to pay for tax breaks for the ultra-wealthy and big corporations," Biden said.

