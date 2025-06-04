Putin tells Trump he’ll respond to Ukraine strikes, stalling peace efforts

President Donald Trump said he spoke for more than an hour Wednesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing recent developments in the ongoing war in Ukraine, including drone strikes on Russian airfields.

Trump said much of the conversation focused on Ukraine’s recent attacks, which reportedly damaged or destroyed more than 40 Russian combat aircraft, including long-range bombers and A-50 surveillance jets.

“It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace,” Trump said in a statement posted on Truth Social.

He added that Putin indicated he would respond to the recent strikes.

Days after the drone attack on the airfields, Ukraine launched another operation targeting the Kerch Bridge, a key supply route connecting mainland Russia to occupied Crimea.

Trump has pushed for a cease-fire agreement between Russia and Ukraine, but escalating fighting on both sides appears to have complicated those efforts.

