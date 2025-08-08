Trump to meet with Putin next week in Alaska to discuss Ukraine ceasefire deal

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, saying more details would follow.

The president has been trying to broker a cease-fire in Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Earlier Friday, he suggested a potential agreement could involve swapping territories. It is unclear whether Ukraine would support such a framework.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is continuing “active negotiations with partners to reach a common position for reliable peace for Ukraine,” adding that there has been constant communication with American counterparts.