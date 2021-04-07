Watch

The Rebound Detroit

Actions

American Coney Island teams up with Vans to create apparel for 'Foot the Bill' campaign

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
Detroit's American Coney Island turning 100
Posted at 9:10 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 21:11:37-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A popular shoe company is teaming up with a Detroit staple to help the business during the pandemic in a new initiative called "Foot the Bill."

American Coney Island, you can’t miss it when you come to Detroit. Now, the popular coney restaurant is teaming up with Vans and is designing shoes and t-shirts with the net proceeds going directly to the business.

“I think it’s an honor to be chosen from many businesses in the country,” said American Coney owner Grace Keros.

American Coney Island in Detroit has been around for 104 years. The business was good. However, when the pandemic hit things started to slow down drastically, especially downtown.

“There hasn’t been events, so no one is down there," Keros said. "We depend on people to fill those office spaces for business to retain employees to bring more employees back. We need events non of that has happened."

Shoe company Vans is teaming up with the historic restaurant for an initiative called "Foot the Bill." Basically, the business designs a pair of shoes and a t-shirt with the help of Vans, then all net proceeds go directly back to the business. There is a limited supply, 1,000 pairs of custom shoes and 250 t-shirts and can only be ordered online.

“I got a call saying we picked American Coney Island and we want to feature you on our 'Foot the Bill' program and we want to do a shoe for you so come up with some designs,” Keros said.

Keros helped designed the shoes and t-shirt and kept it pretty simple, but still recognizable to anyone who’s ever been to American Coney Island.

“It’s red, white and blue," he said. "Tastefully tacky like we are downtown; it’s what we’re about, I mean, with a little hotdog on it."

These are one of a kind and will only be available until the limit has been reached or the program ends. The owners say they are so appreciative and grateful for this amazing opportunity.

“Again it’s 'Foot the Bill' vans, they're a great company," Keros said. "We’re very proud and thankful to be part of it."

If you are a business owner and want to team up with vans, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Resources and Information

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment FAQ Michigan jobs website Email us your story tips City of Detroit COVID-19 Business support and resources Macomb County Business Resources Oakland County Workforce Development Oakland County Coronavirus Worker Relief Wayne County Coronavirus resources Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Funds application Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Michigan Small Business Support Michigan Works! Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Where to file for unemployment benefits When to file unemployment online for fastest service Unemployment help from a live agent online When you are eligible to begin receiving unemployment benefits Tips on how to file for unemployment benefits