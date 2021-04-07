American Coney Island teams up with Vans to create apparel for 'Foot the Bill' campaign

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A popular shoe company is teaming up with a Detroit staple to help the business during the pandemic in a new initiative called "Foot the Bill."

American Coney Island, you can’t miss it when you come to Detroit. Now, the popular coney restaurant is teaming up with Vans and is designing shoes and t-shirts with the net proceeds going directly to the business.

“I think it’s an honor to be chosen from many businesses in the country,” said American Coney owner Grace Keros.

American Coney Island in Detroit has been around for 104 years. The business was good. However, when the pandemic hit things started to slow down drastically, especially downtown.

“There hasn’t been events, so no one is down there," Keros said. "We depend on people to fill those office spaces for business to retain employees to bring more employees back. We need events non of that has happened."

Shoe company Vans is teaming up with the historic restaurant for an initiative called "Foot the Bill." Basically, the business designs a pair of shoes and a t-shirt with the help of Vans, then all net proceeds go directly back to the business. There is a limited supply, 1,000 pairs of custom shoes and 250 t-shirts and can only be ordered online.

“I got a call saying we picked American Coney Island and we want to feature you on our 'Foot the Bill' program and we want to do a shoe for you so come up with some designs,” Keros said.

Keros helped designed the shoes and t-shirt and kept it pretty simple, but still recognizable to anyone who’s ever been to American Coney Island.

“It’s red, white and blue," he said. "Tastefully tacky like we are downtown; it’s what we’re about, I mean, with a little hotdog on it."

These are one of a kind and will only be available until the limit has been reached or the program ends. The owners say they are so appreciative and grateful for this amazing opportunity.

“Again it’s 'Foot the Bill' vans, they're a great company," Keros said. "We’re very proud and thankful to be part of it."

If you are a business owner and want to team up with vans, click here.

