Watch

The Rebound Detroit

Actions

McLaren Hospital to hold job fairs for locations in SE Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Scripps
McLaren Macomb
McLaren Macomb
Posted at 10:59 AM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 10:59:18-04

(WXYZ) — McLaren Hospital is holding a job fair for its locations in Southeast Michigan.

The hospital is hiring for its Oakland, Macomb and Port Huron locations.

They are looking to fill the following positions:

  • Nurse assistant
  • Patient transporter
  • Clerical Associate II
  • Lab Technical Assistant
  • Laboratory Assistant
  • Patient Access Representative
  • Medical Equipment Assistant
  • Maintenance Mechanic Relief Boiler Operator

There will be a virtual event and an in-person event.

The virtual event has two sessions on Aug. 17; one is from 9 a.m. to noon and the other is from 1 to 4 p.m.

The in-person event will be held on Aug. 18 at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester. There will be two sessions: one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other from 3 to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Resources and Information

Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency Michigan Unemployment FAQ Michigan jobs website Email us your story tips City of Detroit COVID-19 Business support and resources Macomb County Business Resources Oakland County Workforce Development Oakland County Coronavirus Worker Relief Wayne County Coronavirus resources Michigan Department of Treasury Michigan Economic Development Corporation Michigan Emergency Relief Funds application Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Michigan Small Business Support Michigan Works! Michigan Veterans' Employment Services Where to file for unemployment benefits When to file unemployment online for fastest service Unemployment help from a live agent online When you are eligible to begin receiving unemployment benefits Tips on how to file for unemployment benefits