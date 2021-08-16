McLaren Hospital to hold job fairs for locations in SE Michigan

(WXYZ) — McLaren Hospital is holding a job fair for its locations in Southeast Michigan.

The hospital is hiring for its Oakland, Macomb and Port Huron locations.

They are looking to fill the following positions:

Nurse assistant

Patient transporter

Clerical Associate II

Lab Technical Assistant

Laboratory Assistant

Patient Access Representative

Medical Equipment Assistant

Maintenance Mechanic Relief Boiler Operator

There will be a virtual event and an in-person event.

The virtual event has two sessions on Aug. 17; one is from 9 a.m. to noon and the other is from 1 to 4 p.m.

The in-person event will be held on Aug. 18 at the Royal Park Hotel in Rochester. There will be two sessions: one from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the other from 3 to 6 p.m.