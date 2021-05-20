Watch

Michigan plans to lift all capacity restrictions and mask mandates on July 1

Posted at 11:55 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 11:55:57-04

(WXYZ) — Michigan plans to lift all capacity restrictions and mask mandates on July 1, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

First, the state will lift all outdoor capacity restrictions and increase indoor capacity limits to 50% starting June 1.

Whitmer made the announcement on Thursday, saying the state had to change its plans when the CDC announced new mask guidance that allowed people who are fully vaccinated to stop wearing masks at most indoor and outdoor places.

Originally, the state had tied reopening to vaccination rates, with four different benchmarks. It was going to take 70% of Michiganders vaccinated before the order was lifted. That changed with the CDC guidance.

According to Whitmer, there is expected to be an updated epidemic order next week.

Currently, Michigan is at 56.8% of Michiganders, 4,600,119 people, with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. It's increased only 1.8% in the past 10 days.

