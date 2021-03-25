New legislation would standardize mental health training for Michigan educators

(WXYZ) — New legislation would require educators in Michigan to receive professional development training in how to recognize mental health concerns in students.

Senate Bill 321 would require the Michigan Department of Education to develop a professional development course for teachers in mental health crisis management and rapid response.

The course would be so that educators can better assist children and teens, who officials say are the most at-risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The mental and emotional toll of this stressful time will stay with our children for the rest of their lives," Sen. Sylvia Santana said. “If we want all students to reach their potential, we need to ensure they’re not just physically healthy, but mentally healthy too.”

“We know educators care deeply about our students, so ensuring they are equipped with the proper tools and training needed to identify, prevent, and treat mental health crises as they occur benefits our students now, and our communities tomorrow,” Santana added.

The bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Career Readiness.

