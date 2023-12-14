Rochester Hills nonprofit visits seniors with hopes of brightening their holiday season

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Next Steps 4 Seniors Foundation in Rochester Hills is taking time to visit the senior community in metro Detroit.

Their mission is to bridge the financial gap for low-income seniors in need of proper housing and care. The non-profit helps to ensure vulnerable seniors can live out their years with dignity and grace.

In December, their mission is to provide Christmas Gifts to over 1,000 seniors in the metro Detroit area and to help combat food insecurity during the holidays. Over 300,000 seniors in Michigan struggle with food insecurity throughout the year.

On Wednesday, they visited an Auburn Hills Senior complex treating seniors to a little holiday cheer.

If you would like to volunteer, Next Step for Seniors will visit a Senior Housing Complex in Mt. Clemens on Thursday, Dec. 21 to pass out Christmas Gifts at their Annual Christmas Party for their residents.

You can also sponsor a senior for Christmas with a $10 donation. Donate here