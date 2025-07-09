Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bears join concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado

One bear strolled by as fans filed in to see Russ with special guest Big Sean.
Two unlikely visitors — a pair of bears — joined concertgoers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre Tuesday night.
A viewer captured this video below of a pair of bears enjoying the view on a trail at the park.

Jon Amundson snapped this photo of one of the bears walking along a sidewalk as fans filed in to see Russ and special guest Big Sean.

"Been to Red Rocks 100 times, finally seen a bear," Amundson wrote. "And yes it's a bear. There was two actually. Awesome."

Fans seemed to keep their distance, and the bears kept going on their merry way.

Even Mother Nature can agree: there's nothing better than a Red Rocks concert on a Colorado summer night!

This story was originally published by Sydney Isenberg with the Scripps News Group in Denver.

