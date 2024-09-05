An expert explains which jobs will and won't be replaced by AI

With the buzz surrounding AI and how it's likely to impact our lives, you may be wondering whether your job will soon be replaced by a computer.

There are some jobs at risk. A recent Forbes article lists eight types of jobs that will likely be eliminated first. They include roles that can become easily automated and have structured tasks, like retail checkouts and customer service.

Nick Bunker, a research director with Indeed, says AI has the potential to change the way the workforce functions.

"There are going to be some jobs that are gonna be more directly impacted by AI, generative AI, any new technology. But this seems like it could be a technology that affects sort of every job, at least indirectly," said Bunker.

And while AI is not expected to replace careers such as a computer programmer, Bunker sees the opportunity for AI to help augment the roles like these by making them more productive and efficient.

RELATED STORY | How businesses are increasingly embracing the use of artificial intelligence

Bunker also believes that AI isn't going to impact the job market overnight.

"We're going to have to see how people are using it, how it gets integrated, the different business cases for it and the different products before we can really feel the effect of this technology on labor market," he said.

While super intelligent algorithms can automate many tasks, it still can't replace human expertise and craft.

Freelancing platform Upwork looked at 119 professions that it says AI can't replace, including skilled trades like construction, public service posts like firefighting and healthcare positions like nurses and surgeons.

There's no doubt that machines an mimic human intelligence and AI has the potential to be transformative, but it could take quite a while before we see dramatic changes to the labor market.

RELATED STORY | More Americans are boosting their income with the help of artificial intelligence