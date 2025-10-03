Apple drops ICE-tracking app following Justice Department demand

Apple has removed an app from its App Store that allowed users to anonymously report sightings of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The app, called ICEBlock, had gained popularity as President Donald Trump intensified his immigration crackdown. The company behind it said it had more than 1 million users.

In a post on Bluesky, the company wrote: “We just received a message from Apple’s App Review that #ICEBlock has been removed from the App Store due to ‘objectionable content.’ The only thing we can imagine is this is due to pressure from the Trump administration.”

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed to The Associated Press that her office “demanded” Apple remove the app, saying it was “designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs.”

The app’s developers argue it is intended to keep communities informed in response to what they described as ICE’s “civil rights abuses and failures to adhere to constitutional principles and due process.”

ICE has faced growing criticism, and in some cases, the backlash has erupted into violence.

Last month, a man opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, killing two detainees before taking his own life.