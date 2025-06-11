Utah boy suffers third-degree burns attempting a toy trend he saw on social media

One family in Orem, Utah, is raising awareness about how some social media trends can turn dangerous after their 8-year-old son was left with third-degree burns.



Summer is often the season when kids have the most fun, but over the next 18 months, Parker Tenney will be doing things a little bit differently.



“They had heard on YouTube Shorts ... that if you put these squishy balls in the microwave for 30 seconds, it’ll make them extra squishy,” explained Parker's mom, Cathy Tenney.



The squishy toy Cathy is talking about is known as NeeDoh.



“The gel from inside exploded on [Parker], with no shirt. I just heard a blood-curdling scream,” she remembered about the incident on May 18.



Parker suffered third-degree burns on his abdomen.

“When they first told me, 'We’re going to need to admit him for at least two weeks, we’re going to need to do surgery,' I stood up and got emotional. Like wow,” shared Greg Tenney, Parker's father.



After 18 days in the University of Utah Burn Center and two skin graft surgeries, Parker was sent home on Monday with a protective vest and a lot of hope.



“It will take like 18 months to two years to fully heal," Cathy explained. "So, we’re not out of the woods yet.”



The Tenneys said things could have been much worse, and they want other parents to be aware of what’s going around on social media.

A description on the website of the company that produces NeeDoh balls warns people not to heat, freeze or microwave them.



“We just want parents to be careful with their children because almost everybody has a NeeDoh ball," said Greg. "These things are super popular."

This story was originally published by Julia Sandor with the Scripps News Group in Salt Lake City.