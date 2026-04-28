Smile Cookie Week is back — supporting Michigan families one bite at a time

WXYZ-TV — Smile Cookie Week is back at Tim Hortons, giving you a simple way to support Michigan families while enjoying something sweet.

The annual campaign runs through May 3, with 100% of proceeds from every Smile Cookie sold going to local charities. That includes The Rainbow Connection, a Rochester-area nonprofit that grants wishes to Michigan children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Since 1985, The Rainbow Connection has granted more than 4,500 wishes to children across Michigan. The organization, which celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2025, continues to make a meaningful impact — including 157 wishes granted in 2024 alone.

The impact stretches beyond Michigan as well. In 2025, Tim Hortons’ Holiday Smile Cookie campaign raised a record $13 million for charities, community groups, and foundation programs across North America.

Each Smile Cookie is a chocolate chunk cookie topped with the campaign’s signature pink-and-blue icing smile and costs $2, with every dollar going back into the community — an easy way to give back on your next coffee run.