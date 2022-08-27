2022 Week 1: Belleville beats Novi in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week

(WXYZ) — Bryce Underwood threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown as Belleville beat Novi 41-10 Friday night.

“I came out on a hot start," Underwood said after the game. "A lot of stuff just slowing me down, but that doesn’t matter. We just came out with the W."

Underwood seemingly picked up where he left off in 2021, which ended with him throwing five touchdown passes in the Tigers' Division 1 championship win over Rochester Adams on his way to being named the Michigan AP Division 1-2 Player of the Year.

UP NEXT: Belleville (1-0) visits Dearborn next Thursday, Novi (0-1) hosts Harland next Thursday.