(WXYZ) — Birmingham Seaholm beat Birmingham Groves 21-14 Friday night in the Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week.

Seaholm finishes the regular season 8-1, with its lone loss a 28-10 decision to Detroit U-D Jesuit on August 31.

The loss snaps a four-game win streak for Groves, who closes out the regular season with a 6-3 record.

UP NEXT: Both teams await their playoff fate on Selection Sunday. In the 2022 playoffs, Groves beat Seaholm 26-12 to win a District title.