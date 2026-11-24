Three Michigan courses have made the list of Golf.com's Top 100 Courses in America, which was released on Monday.

The website and magazine first began listing the top 100 courses in the U.S. back in 1991, according to the article.

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The three courses from Michigan that made the list were all included in previous iterations of the Top 100 Courses in America, and all rose at least one spot.

No. 19 - Oakland Hills South (up one spot)

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No. 22 - Crystal Downs (up one spot)

No. 97 - The Kingsley Club (up two spots)

Kingsley Club/Escalante Golf

Inverness Club, which is in Toledo and is the host of the 2027 U.S. Women's Open, also came in at No. 42 on the list, which is down one spot from the previous list.

Related: Kingsley Club – one of the top courses in Michigan – to add a new Coore & Crenshaw course