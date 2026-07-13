5-time major winner Brooks Koepka commits to play in the 2026 Rocket Classic

(WXYZ) — Another one of the biggest names in golf is coming to Detroit for the Rocket Classic. Tournament officials say Brooks Koepka has committed to playing at Detroit Golf Club.

Koepka, a five-time major winner, returned to the PGA Tour this January after four years on LIV Golf. He's currently ranked 84th in the FedExCup rankings and is looking to make the playoffs, which features the top 70 players.

Related: Rocket Classic 'Par 3 in the D' challenge to feature rooftop shots in Downtown Detroit

This will be Koepka's first time playing in the event, and joins a list that includes three of the top 10 players in the world — Cameron Young (No. 4), Russell Henley (No. 5) and Wyndham Clark (No. 8), who is the reigning U.S. Open champion.

He is currently ranked 84th in the FedExCup rankings and is eligible to compete in the playoffs if he finishes the regular season inside the top 70.

Since Koepka's return to the PGA Tour, he has competed in 14 events and made nine cuts.

Other commitments to the event include:



Xander Schauffele - World No. 14

Sam Burns - World No. 18

Si Woo Kim - World No. 21

Akshay Bhatia - World No. 29

Hideki Matsuyama - World No. 31

Ricky Fowler

Sungjae Im

Tony Finau

Tickets are on sale for the tournament, which takes place July 30 - Aug. 2 at the historic Detroit Golf Club.

