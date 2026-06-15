Rocket Classic 'Par 3 in the D' challenge to feature rooftop shots in Downtown Detroit

(WXYZ) — The 2026 Rocket Classic will kick off with a new special event, which will have six golf professionals hit tee shots from the rooftop of a building to a green in Downtown Detroit.

According to the tournament, the "Par 3 in the D" rooftop challenge will take place on Tuesday, July 28 in Downtown Detroit.

Six players – Keegan Bradley, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Russell Henley, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young – will hit shots from a rooftop tee box from the five-story Traver | UBS building in Downtown Detroit.

They'll be aiming for a custom green that is located in Nick Gilbert Way between the two Hudson's Detroit buildings.They're being built from Rhino Recreational Construction, a local contracting firm.

Each player will have three attempts to land the approximately 100-yard shot to the 40-by-40-foot green at the far end of the plaza. It will feature an elevation drop of 50-60 feet.

Rocket Classic

“When we say we’re putting six PGA TOUR players on a rooftop in downtown Detroit and asking them to hit shots over Woodward Avenue, the first reaction is usually, ‘You’re doing what?’” Tournament Director Mark Hollis said in a statement. “Nothing like this exists anywhere else on the PGA TOUR schedule, and it’s another way we’re bringing golf directly into the city and creating memorable experiences for fans.”

The challenge will support Detroit-themed causes, with more information expected in the coming weeks.

