(WXYZ) — Students from Detroit and Pontiac are learning valuable life skills and earning college scholarship opportunities through a program that introduces them to the world of golf caddying.

Watch Demetrios' full story in the video player below:

Aspire Higher program gives students opportunity to earn college scholarships through golf caddying

The Rocket Classic at Detroit Golf Club this weekend attracted thousands of visitors, including children participating in Aspire Higher — a program that helps students learn golf while advancing their education.

"It opens up a new world. If you think about what being a caddie teaches you, it teaches you discipline and promptness, how to interact with adults, which is really, really important," said Scott Wilson, a founder of Aspire Higher, said.

The program provides transportation, caddie clothing, and mentoring to students from Pontiac and Detroit, giving them the chance to caddie at prestigious venues like the Country Club of Detroit and the Oakland Hills Country Club.

"We want to give hard-working, talented kids an opportunity. And when they embrace the opportunity, it just makes your heart glow," Wilson said.

Many participants had little knowledge of golf before joining the program.

"I go to Notre Dame Prep and I remember people telling me you should caddie for this program. I didn't even know what caddying was," Jennifer Gaytan, who earned an Evans Scholarship this year, said.

The goal is for each student to participate for three years before interviewing for an Evans Scholarship — a four-year full ride to college for high-achieving caddies with financial need.

Students in the program describe the dedication required to succeed.

"I wake up early every morning and instead of going to work with my dad, I go work as a caddie. I spend the morning, a little bit of the afternoon working and putting in the hard work trying to get a scholarship," Josue Hernandez, an Aspire Higher student, said.

For Gaytan, who plans to attend Michigan State University after earning an Evans Scholarship, the hard work has already paid off.

"It has done so much for me. I have four older siblings, and they're all in debt and have asked for a loan. And for me to be stress-free of that is amazing," Gaytan said.

Seeing professional golfers during the Rocket Classic served as inspiration for the Aspire Higher students.

"It's motivation. Pushes you to try harder to one day make it big and do what they're doing here," Hernandez said.

Last year, more than 30 students in Michigan earned an Evans Scholarship.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

