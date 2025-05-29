DETROIT (WXYZ) — Huge crowds are expected May 30 through June 1 for the downtown Detroit Grand Prix.

Watch Simon Shaykhet's video report:

'A lot of planning.' Officials say safety at Detroit Grand Prix is top priority

With the race event almost here, we’re learning more about the safety planning that’s been underway for months.

Detroit police and fire say great attention to detail is involved in securing the Grand Prix, drawing upon years of experience.

Detroit police say more than 150,000 people over three days are expected to attend the Grand Prix this year.

“With traffic coming in, we have to make sure we have routes alternative to Jefferson. Officers are there to ensure traffic flow is calm," said Detroit Police Asst. Chief Franklin Hayes

Detroit’s fire marshal is doing a large number of inspections of food trucks, gathering spots, and there will be two fire engines set up on site.

Safety is the top focus, also for Detroit Police, who plan a stepped-up presence of officers in uniform and plain clothes. There's also a plan to have advanced metal detectors on site.

Visitors are reminded to expect crowds and avoid speeding when coming to and from downtown.

"In terms of challenges what are you up against?" I asked Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

"150,000 for the entire weekend, but remember the draft was 750,000. We plan and plan. Worked it to a T and know exactly where we are putting our officers," he said.

This race has taken place since 1982 and is back downtown for the third year, thanks to many private and public partnerships.

“Every year, we do an after-action meeting to go over lessons learned or talk about adjusting traffic signals, pedestrian flow, etc. So a lot of planning and partners," Hayes added.

