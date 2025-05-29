Detroit Grand Prix bringing racing stars and economic boost to the Motor City this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Grand Prix returns to downtown Detroit this weekend for the third consecutive year, with drivers and local businesses eagerly anticipating the event.

Gearing up for the Detroit Grand Prix

Portions of downtown Detroit have been transformed into a racetrack as the city prepares to host the Grand Prix, which begins Friday and continues through Sunday.

"It's always great to be back in Detroit. Obviously, being in a Cadillac and the GM family, with the Renaissance in the background, it's like we're racing in our backyard," Jordan Taylor, driver, said.

This year's field features some familiar faces, including Scott Dixon, who won last year's Detroit Grand Prix.

"This track is definitely very challenging, quite tight, funnels in a lot of areas. Love being back here," Dixon said.

Also racing at the Grand Prix is Alex Palou, who won the Indy 500 just days ago.

WEB EXTRA: indy 500 winner Alex Palou talks ahead of Detroit Grand Prix

"I love it, it's challenging. It's a big challenge after the month of May that's been really intense for us, to come here without resting in a week, but that opens up a new challenge for us," Palou said.

This is the third year in a row that the Detroit Grand Prix has been held downtown after the event was moved from Belle Isle.

"There's only 15 cities in the entire world that have urban racing, and we're one of them and, we're so lucky to have that," Bud Denker, chairman of Detroit Grand Prix, said.

Denker says the event will draw well over 100,000 visitors and is expected to bring $100 million into the city.

"Every hotel, cafe, restaurant are full this weekend, but it also gives us an amazing postcard to the world. Showing our beautiful waterfront, riverfront, and seeing cars go 100 miles an hour," Denker said.

As the event gets underway, staff at Woodward Coney Restaurant in downtown say they're looking forward to the crowds.

"It's very exciting. It brings more business to our company, and we have a full staff, and we really enjoy seeing new faces and new people," Retha McIntosh, waitress at Woodward Coney, said.

Organizers are reminding the community that about half of the track can be viewed at no cost.

"It's pretty special for me to see the smiles on people's faces and seeing new people come into our sport because it's free in most places," Denker said.

